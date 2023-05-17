The Demons will likely earn a high seeding in the Class 2A state baseball championships. Buena Vista (17-5, 6-0) will host three other schools in a play-in tournament this weekend.
The Demons finished the regular season winning 10-of-11 games. That lone loss was a walkoff-win payback at county rival Salida Tuesday.
The Demons then twice held off Colorado Springs Christian late rallies to end the regular season Friday.
“After Salida we talked about moving on to the next thing, which was CSCS,” Demons coach Greg Perrin said. “We played poorly defensively against Salida and improved on that against CSCS, though we still need to be much better this coming weekend on defense.”
Buena Vista led 6-3 after the opening inning at Salida, then came back to take a 10-8 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth inning.
Salida (9-12, 5-5) came back with a run in the fourth and tied the game in the 10-10 in the sixth.
Buena Vista defeated Salida on a freakish high bounce over the rightfielder’s head for an inside-the-park walkoff home run by Caleb Camp the previous Tuesday.
May 16, Brody Hudson reached on a single to lead off the bottom of the seventh, stole second base and took this on a single. He scored on a bunt in front of home plate by Ben Clayton.
Buena Vista committed 7 errors to lose for the first time in 9 games.
Freshman Edgardo Cubero-Villanueva concluded his first rivalry season with a 2-3 day with 2 walks, 2 stolen bases and 2 runs scored.
Seniors closing out their careers against Salida included Walter Molitor finishing 2-3 with a 2B and 2 RBI, Otto Rizzi was also 2-3 with a run scored and Haden Camp had a double and 4 runs batted in while stealing 2 bases.
Friday at Colorado Springs, The Demons held off a 3-run rally inthe Lions’ last at-bat in the game 1 to win 8-6, then turned back the Lions 8-7 after a 4-run seventh.
“Caleb made a diving play with 2 outs and the bases loaded to end the game, otherwise, would have had to try to win it in the bottom of the seventh,” Perrin said.
Kaden Schell went 2-3 with a run and 3-4 with 2R, 2B and RBI in game 2.
Mitchell went 2-4 with 2R and RBI in Game 1 and 2-4 with 1 R, 2B and 2 RBI in the nightcap.
Also in Game 2, Cubero-Villanueva was 1-2 with 3 R on 2 BB and 2 SB in Game 2. Caleb Camp was 2-3 with a 2B and 3 RBI.
“Kaden Schell had a very good first game at the plate and both Caleb and Zandon continued to swing it well and drive in runs. We executed a number of baserunning plays in game one to steal some runs.”
The Demons stole 10 bases in Game 1 and 8 in Game 2.
Ready to host playoff tournament Saturday
“We will find out Wednesday around noon who the three teams are that are coming here on Saturday,” Perrin said. “Game times will be 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. We will have to win two games to make it to the Final 8.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.