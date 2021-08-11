The Buena Vista Baseball Demons had four players selected to post-season all-state teams led by Cole Reavis, who was named to two teams.
Reavis and Haden Camp were both selected by CHSAA as honorable mentions on its all-state teams.
“Both were deserving as both had excellent years,” BVHS baseball coach Greg Perrin said.
The Colorado Coaches Association also has an all state team, which named Reavis to its first team all-state squad as an outfielder.
“This team involves more discussion/argument amongst coaches of each classification,” Perrin said.
Jacob Duncan earned an honorable mention as pitcher and Zandon Mitchell was an honorable mention utility player.
Reavis provided spark for BV’s ignition, hitting .427 in 75 at-bats. Batting atop the order, Reavis collected 32 hits including 7 doubles in 81 plate appearances, stole 7 bases, scored 25 runs and drove in 16 runs. He also pitched in 5 games and recorded 1 save.
Mitchell, a sophomore, hit .411 on 23 hits including 6 doubles and scored and drove in 20 runs each.
The junior Duncan posted a 5-0 record in 8 games, finishing with 5.32 ERA and 51 strikeouts and 23 walks.
“Obviously, it’s a great honor to have four total guys selected to this type of honor and reflects on the season our whole team had,” Perrin said, noting “and reflects on their work ethic and abilities.”
