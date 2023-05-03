The baseball program had to contend with a snow-covered ballfield Friday morning, but after getting it cleared and dried, routed Ellicott 10-0 and 15-3.
“We had to shovel/drag the outfield for 4 hours to remove the snow, but had a crew of kids and coaches there and we got it done so we could play,” Buena Vista coach Greg Perrin said. “Baseball in Colorado, gotta love it.”
Class 2A No. 3 Buena Vista (12-4, 2-0) “did a good job taking care of business on Friday,” Perrin said. “We weren’t super sharp in Game 2, but did what was needed to be done.”
Buena Vista scratched out just 5 hits in the rout, led by Zandon Mitchell and Caleb Camp, who had two each. Kaden Schell collected the other hit.
The Demons also drew 6 walks and four were hit by pitches. Camp and Otto Rizzi scored 2 runs each to lead BV, which stole 14 bases in the game. Mitchell had 4 stolen bases and Walter Molitor, Nolan Verrier and Levi Stamm had two each.
Camp picked up the complete game victory, striking out 12 while allowing just 2 hits and 1 walk.
We hit the ball well and put a lot of guys on base to put pressure on their defense, which they struggled with,” Perrin said.
“Our team athleticism allows us to be aggressive in stealing bases,” he said. “We took advantage of that in both games and were able to move runners along and get them into scoring position and drive them in.”
The Demons only stole 9 bases in the 15-3 nightcap, led by Camp and Schell with two each.
Mitchell doubled and tripled while scoring twice and riving in 3 runs to lead BV. Camp was 2-3 with 3 runs and 2 RBI.
