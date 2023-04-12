Buena Vista bounced back from a walkoff loss and a rout to conclude the Trent Goscha Memorial Tournament in Carbondale with a victory of their own.
Buena Vista (7-3) fell 1-0 against Grand Junction Central Friday morning, then tripped against Roaring Fork 11-1 later in the day before rallying against Glenwood Springs Saturday.
“Caleb Camp threw very well against a playoff 4A team, we just couldn’t get a run across against another very good pitcher and gave up a run at the end,” BVHS coach Greg Perrin said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t bounce back very well right after that in the Roaring Fork game, didn’t hit very well against another good pitcher and played poorly defensively.”
Buena Vista, which 1-hit GJC and was 1-hit by Roaring Fork (4-4), out-hit Glenwood Springs Saturday.
The Demons let a 10-5 lead slip away by allowing a 4-run bottom of the seventh against the Demons of Glenwood Springs (1-7).
“Julian Lopez-Olsen and Oakley Robison both did a good job in their innings on the mound, allowing us to build a good lead,” Perrin said. “Otto Rizzi had a rough seventh inning, but we were able to get out of the game with a great catch by Caleb in right center field.
“We hit the ball much better, led by a 3-run home run by Zandon Mitchell,” he said.
After collecting just 1 run on 4 hits in the first two games, the Demons erupted for 11 hits led by leadoff hitter Edgar Cubero-Villanueva, who finished the game with 3 hits and 3 runs batted along with 2 runs scored in 5 at-bats.
Caleb and Haden Camp each had a pair of hits, Levi Starr scored twice and Mitchell finished with 4 RBI.
The Demons host 10-0 Peyton Saturday at noon.
“Peyton Saturday will hopefully be a fun one. They’re the No. 1 team in state, have knocked us out in the Round of 4 in ‘21, and the round of 8 in ‘22,” Perrin said. “So the guys are hungry/excited for that. Centauri (6-4) is another 3A opponent that we will need to be ready for as they are off to a good start this season.”
