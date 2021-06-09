The Buena Vista Demons made it a clean sweep in the past week by winning two games over Centauri and then a nine-inning affair at Hotchkiss. The Demons improved to 9-1 on the season.
The offense built a 3-0 lead through the first four innings in support of an equal number of shutout innings pitched by Jake Duncan in the first game against Centauri June 1 in Buena Vista.
Cole Reavis came in to finish up and the defense seemed to relax a little over the final three. Centauri put five on the board in the fourth through seventh innings, but the Buena Vista offense continued to add on by scoring five of their own leading to the 8-5 final victory.
Reavis and Danny Martin continued pounding the baseball. Each had three knocks in their four at bats and Zandon Mitchell and Danny Cordova both added on two hits of their own.
“Jake Duncan was solid on the mound and Cole Reavis did a great job of coming in and throwing strikes,” said Demons coach Greg Perrin.
“Danny Cordova played exceptional defense in left field, making a number of excellent plays, including the game clincher on a deep ball to the corner with runners on.”
The second game was a pitcher’s duel as Centauri ran out their ace Bryon Shawcroft to face the Demons’ Haden Camp.
Fans that like good pitching and defense had a real treat. Shawcroft threw six innings of 3-hit baseball and gave up only one run while Camp matched the effort in his 7 innings of work. The Buena Vista sophomore shutout the Falcons by scattering four hits while striking out five and allowing only two free passes. The Falcons committed two errors while the Buena Vista defense recorded one.
“That was one of the crisper games I have seen in my 20 years as a varsity baseball coach,” said Perrin. “The Centauri kid threw well and they played good defense and Haden Camp matched the effort.”
The Demons manufactured their winning run when Duncan hit a triple and then Zandon Mitchell followed that up with a line-drive single that scored Mitchell.
The Demons went on the road to Hotchkiss Friday to play the always-tough Bulldog team. It took nine innings, but the Demons pulled off the big win 8-7.
“It was a big game for our guys and I could not be more proud of how much they battled,” said a happy Perrin. “They beat a really good Hotchkiss team in nine innings and we used pitchers that have not thrown a ton this season.”
Handling the work on the bump were Luke Reavis, Mitchell and Caleb Camp. They worked two, two and five innings respectively.
“Reavis and Mitchell did a good job of keeping us in the game and throwing strikes and Camp came on and really showed he can be a key part of our staff moving forward,” said Perrin.
“We had offensive contributions up and down the lineup with a total of 11 hits, but one of the biggest keys was our base running. We stole a number of bases and Martin had two key heads-up baserunning plays that led to runs.”
Like coaches do, Perrin moved on to the next game and the week ahead.
“It is a big week for sure. We play Manitou twice at home on Monday, and we need to beat them to assure that we can host the league crossover game on Thursday.”
The top team from the Tri-Peaks west will host the second place team from the east and likewise the number one east team will host the number two from the west. The four teams involved with be Buena Vista, Manitou Springs, Lamar and La Junta. This week’s play will determine who hosts and who travels.
Before the crossover games are played on Thursday, Buena Vista will travel to Gunnison, which is having a very good year, to play one game on Wednesday.
If the Demons can pull off the week hoped for they are in a position to host a regional contest the following weekend on June 18-19. They must finish in the top eight for that to happen.
They will play their final regular season home game on Saturday, June 12. They host Dolores Huerta Prep for a single game starting at 3 p.m. at the Buena Vista River Park Field. The seniors will be recognized on that day.
