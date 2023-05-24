It took Buena Vista 3 days, but when the weather and the baseball field both cooperated, the Demons advanced to the Class 2A Elite Eight with a pair of 1-run wins Sunday.
No. 4 Buena Vista (19-5) meets No. 5 Holyoke (15-6) at 5;30 p.m., Friday, May 26, at the Runyon Complex in Pueblo. The victor will play the winner of No. 1 Limon (21-4) and No. 9 Burlington (13-9) in Game 29 at 12:30 p.m., Saturday at CSU-Pueblo Rawlins Field. The 2A championship game will be there at 11 a.m., June 3.
Originally scheduled for Friday afternoon, all games in wet Buena Vista were played Sunday.
“The field required a ton of work Friday and Saturday and Sunday morning, but we got it done and ready to be able to play,” Demons coach Greg Perrin said.
Zandon Mitchell took the mound for Buena Vista in the opener and turned in a one-hit shutout, striking out 8 while walking 5. Clear Creek was equal to the task, holding Buena Vista to Edgardo Cubero-Villanueva and Mitchell.
“Zandon threw really well and we played great defense behind him,” Perrin said. “Offensively, we just were too tight and didn’t hit very many balls hard.”
Scoreless heading into the bottom of the seventh, Mitchell reached base, then stole second.
Mitchell “was moved over to third by a good piece of hitting by Haden Camp and made a great read to get home on a ball that got away from their catcher,” Perrin said.
“We squeaked that one out for sure, but survive and advance is the mantra of playoff sports.”
Buena Vista put 5 runs up in the bottom of the first inning against Colorado Springs Christian.
“We jumped out early in game 2, hitting a bunch of balls hard in the first inning, with Haden Camp and Kaden Schell getting big 2-RBI singles in that run,” Perrin said. “We weren’t able to add on much during the game, though Hudson had a couple of big hits, really stepped up with the opportunity he was given.”
Freshman Hudson Wingo was one of four Demons with two or more hits and one of three with 2 runs driven in. Both of his hits were triples.
Otto Rizzi was 2-4 with 1 R and 1 RBI, Kaden Schell was 2-2 with 2 R and 2 RBI and Caleb Camp led the Demons with 3 hits in 4 AB with a run scored.
The Lions closed to 6-4 with 3 runs in the fifth, but Buena Vista added a timely run in the sixth.
“Walter Molitor led off the bottom of the sixth with a double, Edgardo Cubero bunted him to third and Otto Rizzi drove home an incredibly important insurance run,” Perrin said. “Otto held CSCS to 2 runs in the top of the seventh and we got the win.”
Caleb Camp pitched the first 6 innings, allowing 4 walks, 4 runs all earned while striking out 11.
Last eight in the state
Winners of four straight games, Holyoke is 8-2 away from home, including 2-1 at neutral sites.
If hot is a baseball euphemism, the Dragons are led by the real fire-breathing Wyatt Sprague. The junior is hitting .597, having collected 40 hits in 67 at-bats.
He scores and drives in a run every other at-bat (34, 33 in 67 AB), and has 17 doubles in 19 games with a triple and 2 home runs.
Sprague has walked only a dozen times and struck out just eight in 79 plate appearances. He is third on the team with 20 stolen bases.
Sophomore Reid Sprague is second on the team with a .561 average and senior Ty Reid is hitting .519.
“We will be playing a really tough team. There’s only eight teams left, all eight are tough teams,” Perrin said. “Our team goals were to host a regional and make it back to Pueblo with seven new starters on our team.
“We accomplished that. This week we will set new goals for this weekend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.