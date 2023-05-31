The Baseball Demons concluded the 2023 season with a 4-3 Elite Eight loss to Holyoke Saturday in Pueblo.
No. 4 seed Buena Vista (19-5) fell to No. 5 Holyoke (16-6) in the Class 2A semifinals.
The Demons had multiple chances to overcome five team errors in the game.
Included in those chances were 10 free runners, seven by walk and three BV batters were hit by pitches in addition to the 4 hits they scratched out.
“We unfortunately did not play our best baseball at an unfortunate time,” Buena Vista coach Greg Perrin said. “We made some mistakes defensively and did not take advantage of having baserunners in scoring position when we needed to.
“At that level, every play counts and we just left too many plays out there,” Perrin said, noting it “was a tough way to end what was a very good season.”
Buena Vista led 2-0 early, but Holyoke countered with a run in the bottom of the third and two in the fourth to take the lead. The Demons cut into a 4-2 Dragons lead with a run in the seventh for the final margin.
Caleb Camp closed out his junior season with 13 strikeouts against a pair of walks and 5 hits. Two of the 4 runs were unearned.
Holyoke did strike out a dozen Demons while issuing the 7 walks.
Nolan Verrier collected two of BV’s hits, Camp and Hudson Wingo the others.
“The four seniors – Zandon Mitchell, Haden Camp, Walter Molitor and Otto Rizzi – can hold their heads high and take pride in the legacy they’ve left: 48 wins in 3 years (we had season canceled due to COVID their freshman year), 3 regional championships, a Final Four appearance and 3 Final 8 appearances,” Perrin said. “A pretty impressive resume for them to be proud of.”
Buena Vista returns the core of the squad, including a half-dozen starters next season.
“We do return 6 starters and have some freshmen and sophomore young men that are ready for their turn,” Perrin said. “We have work to do this summer season to develop depth, gain experience and do the things summer season is meant for.
“Looking forward to working with the next group to continue the work the seniors are leaving for us,” he said.
