DENVER – Barry Morphew sued investigators, prosecutors and other government officials Tuesday for allegedly violating his constitutional rights in their court case that accused him of murdering his missing wife.
He wants a jury to order the defendants to pay him $15 million or more to compensate him for damage he purportedly has sustained due to their alleged misconduct.
The 185-page lawsuit was filed in Denver at the U.S. District Court for Colorado.
"This is a civil rights action in which Barry Morphew seeks relief based on wrongful acts against him …," the lawsuit states. "Specifically, conspiracy to violate his state and federal constitutional rights, misconduct [and] wrongful acts . . ." that damaged his reputation.
The lawsuit alleges "the misconduct was committed by defendants Chaffee County and the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze, Andrew Rohrich, Robin Burgess, Claudette Hysjulien, William Plackner, Scot Himschoot, Alex Walker, Randy Carricato, Joseph Cahill, Derek Graham, Kevin Koback, Megan Duge, Caitlin Rogers, John Camper, Chris Schaefer, Kirby Lewis, Linda Stanley, Jeffrey Lindsey, Mark Hurlbert, Jonathan Grusing, and Kenneth Harris."
Morphew was accused of first degree murder of his wife Suzanne, 49. The Maysville woman went missing on Mother's Day 2020. He was arrested 2 years ago.
In a move that stunned courtroom observers and the defendant himself, 11th Judicial District Attorney Stanley filed a motion in April of last year to dismiss the charges against Morphew..
11th District Judge Ramsey Lama granted the motion to dismiss without prejudice, meaning prosecutors could file the case again if they’re able to collect more evidence.
Tuesday's lawsuit states that "for approximately 2 years prior to her disappearance, Suzanne had a secret, romantic affair with Jeff Libler, a man she knew from her high school in Indiana."
Among the constitutional claims Morphew is making are fabrication of evidence, malicious prosecution/ unlawful detention, and unlawfully retaining some of his property.
The lawsuit alleges, among other things, that Morphew's rights "were proximately caused by a pattern and practice of misconduct within the CCSD [the sheriff's office], which occurred with the knowledge and consent of" Spezze and undersheriff Andrew Rohrich.
Other defendants, such as numerous investigators and prosecutors, are accused of various acts that allegedly violated Morphes's rights.
For example, FBI agents Kenneth Harris and Jonathan Grusing, are accused of being aware of "of the falsehoods, material omissions, inaccuracies, and misleading statements" in the warrant used to arrest Morphew. The lawsuit asserts that the two agents participated in drafting the application for a judge to sign the warrant.
Three Denver law firms submitted the lawsuit for Morphew.
