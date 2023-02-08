ST. GEORGE, Utah – Corina Barr of Buena Vista was one of the Utah Tech University students who excelled in the classroom during the fall 2022 semester. Barr was among the 10 percent of the student body who earned President’s List honors. Inclusion on the President’s List requires students to complete a minimum of 15 credits and achieve a GPA of 3.9 or higher.
