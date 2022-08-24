Buena Vista High School welcomes new principal Liz Barnaby to the staff this year.
Barnaby grew up in Gridley, Kan., where she got her teaching license from Emporia State University.
She has been teaching for over 15 years now with experience in teaching elementary middle school and was the director for the Grove Early School.
“We moved here actually for adventure. We were in Woodland Park for 3 years and now I’ve been here 2 full years,” Barnaby said.
Barnaby is an interim high school principal meaning that she will take on the position of principal temporarily until the school board decides to keep her in the position permanently or choose a new principal. No matter the decision made by the board she will remain as principal for the rest of the school year.
“I love supporting teachers,” she said. “Another big part I love is being connected to the community and influencing other people to see the qualities and skills that they can give back to others.”
Barnaby said that during her time as principal she plans on building Buena Vista pride among the school as well as the towns culture helping the students to feel a sense of pride for their community.
Barnaby will be the fourth high school principal BVHS has had in the past 6 years with the last three principals being John Ali, Kevin Denton and Brian Yates,
“I am invested in BV. I love this community and this school district. The commitment that our community has for kids is something that my family has been looking for,” Barnaby said. “I was raised in a tiny town and BV has the same qualities of the town I grew up in that I want to bring to my kids. I really believe in the community can help raise the child and that’s something I want to be a part of and dedicate my career to. I would love to be here for forever till I retire.”
Barnaby said she plans on being involved and present as she learns the history and the school her first year while also supporting the teachers.
“I’m excited to take this new position and lead our high schoolers to a successful 2022-23 school year,” Barnaby said.
