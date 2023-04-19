Barbara Sterle

On March 24, 2023, our beloved mother, Barbara Helen Sterle, left our gracious space on earth to join her missed and well-loved husband, Louie A Sterle.
She was born on May 2, 1947, to Eldon and Joyce Moore in Amarillo, Texas. She was the oldest of four children.
Barb, or Babs as she was affectionately known, will be dearly missed. Barb graduated from high school in Grand Junction on May 5, 1966. That same day, her family moved to Salida, and she met Louis, her future husband. They were married in November of 1966.
Barb loved early morning sunrises when she helped launch her friend’s hot air balloon. She enjoyed word searches and doted on her much-loved dog Lucy Gayle as well.
Barb was preceeded in death by her husband Louie, parents and granddaughter Emma Sterle.
Barb is survived by her children Joyce Hansen of Buena Vista, Louis (Dana) of Poway, Calif. and Paul (Mel) of Craig; brothers Larry (Twyla) of Texarkana, Texas, Robert (Verna) of Amarillo, Texas and Rodger also of Amarillo; grandchildren Brittany Hansen, Channey (CJ) Meseke, Tucker and Carter Sterle, Coral (Jonathan) Stadler and Tanner Wood; great-grandaughter Bria Gray; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Barb is also survived by sister-in-law Marie Mazza and dear friend Donna Beers, whom she thought of as a sister.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday April 29 at Mt. Princeton Hot Springs Resort’s conference center at 11 a.m. The family will host lunch and asks that you bring a dessert to share.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
