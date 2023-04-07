HCB donates to CC Land Trust
Courtesy Photo

High Country Bank donated $1000 to the state-wide Colorado Community Land Trust conference put on by the Chaffee Housing Trust. Pictured from left to right Avery Bechtel, Read McCulloch, Daniel Rash and Hailey Elzinga.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.