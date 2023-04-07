High Country Bank donated $1000 to the state-wide Colorado Community Land Trust conference put on by the Chaffee Housing Trust. Pictured from left to right Avery Bechtel, Read McCulloch, Daniel Rash and Hailey Elzinga.
Bank donates $1,000 to CC Land Trust
Special to the Times
