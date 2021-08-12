A Buena Vista resident for 17 years, not a day goes by for artist Evelyn Gottschall Baker without a visit to her home-based studio.
She has worked largely with glass sculpting, stained glass and painting. These days she has left painting and stained glass behind to focus primarily on kiln-formed glass sculptures.
Baker explains that glass art falls under three categories: Cold glass (stained glass), warm glass (kiln-formed glass) and hot glass (glassblowing). She has worked with kiln-formed glass for about 9 years, working more into sculptures for 3 years.≠
“I wanted to make some simple calla lilies in 3D for a nephew for a wedding gift,” she says. “Once I figured out how to make that 3D, it was just discovering what else I could do, just getting more and more complex pretty much with every piece that I make.”
Baker specializes in two different glass techniques: Pate de verre and lost-wax casting.
Using pate de verre—“paste of glass”—she mixes a binder of xanthan gum with powdered glass and pours the mixture into a mold to get the desired shape, then freezes it and dries it so that it becomes like dry clay. At that point, she can carve details into it before firing it in her kiln.
In lost-wax casting, she may sculpt a form out of wax or she may craft a model of something, such as a hand, and fill it with wax.
She then makes a plaster or silicone mold over the model and melts the wax out. The model is lost, but the mold is ready to hold melted glass from a reservoir in the kiln. Once it’s ready, she de-molds the glass and cleans it with industrial diamond-coated tools.
Baker draws inspiration from nature, living in the West and “the balance between humans and the nature that we have here locally.”
She has recently done pieces on pronghorns and coyotes that reflect their adaptation to human civilization.
“It’s really about the balance between humans and human impact on nature,” she says. “How does it survive, does it survive and, if so, how does it adapt?”
Depending on the piece, projects can spread from hours a day to weeks. Heating the kiln and finishing the melting process can take about 24 hours. Depending on the piece, the cooling process may take up to 2 weeks.
She usually works on more than one project at a time, so she can work on other things while her molds dry. She keeps busy every day, some days stretching longer than others.
“Once you get started on some of the processes, you have to go until it’s finished. There can be some pretty long days. I’m usually in my studio at least a little bit every day,” she says.
Every day presents a challenge, particularly in the processes of each project.
“I get stumped all the time,” she says with a laugh, “but I have some good friends that I can ask advice from. The pate de verre process, there isn’t anybody else that I know of in the world that’s doing what I’m doing, so for the most part I have to work that out and do a lot of testing and a lot of trial and error until I feel like I’m ready to tackle the final project … It’s a constant experiment which is really, I think, what motivates me.”
One of her projects is a piece she started a couple of months ago, the most challenging she’s ever come across, she says. Now and then, she goes back to try working on it again, but she knows it’s not going to come to completion as quickly as she had originally thought. But she never gives up no matter the difficulty.
