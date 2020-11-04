Chaffee County Democrat Keith Baker won the election for county commissioner Tuesday garnering 7,820 votes or 57.94 percent.
Republican challenger Hannah Hannah received 5,204 votes for 38.56 percent and Libertarian Bonnie Davis won 475 votes for 3.5 percent.
These numbers are unofficial results.
“I deeply appreciate everyone who helped me with my campaign and everyone who voted for me,” Baker said. “I know that I also represent those who voted for someone else and those who didn’t vote. I will continue to work hard for Chaffee County and make the best decisions I can for the future of the county.”
Commissioner Greg Felt ran unopposed as an independent, and received 10,295 votes of 13,764 ballots cast.
“I’m really grateful and humbled to have been able to run unopposed and continue the responsibility to lead the county through these challenging times,” Felt said. “I’m excited to continue working on the important initiatives we’ve started on these last four years.
“I want to congratulate Keith Baker and extend my appreciation to Hannah Hannah and Bonnie Davis for putting themselves out there and participating in our democratic process. It’s good to have a diversity of ideas.”
