Chaffee County’s first responders squared off in a benefit softball game for the Cordova family Friday night at the Buena Vista High School baseball field.
The Badges in blue, representing Chaffee County law enforcement, sprung out to a quick 8-2 lead over the red-clad Bugles before the lights came on in the bottom of the third as the skies darkened and light rain began to fall.
As the teams settled in, the defenses began to dominate, with the Bugles, holding the Badges scoreless in the fourth.
The rain became steadier by the sixth inning as the Bugles made a comeback, scoring four runs to bring them to within one run of the Badges at 8-7.
You could overhear the Bugles – firefighters, EMTs and others – dugout gaining confidence with each run, chanting “we just do it better than them in the water.”
Thinking the scorekeeper inadvertently miscounted and thinking they tied the game at 8, Bugles asked but the Badges multiple body cams provided support to the score at 8-7.
The same precipitation that ignited their run, also sealed their fate.
The batter’s box became inescapable for the water-friendly Bugle batters struggled to get down the line to first base after making contact due to the muddying field.
“We were feeling relieved that it was only a 7 inning game!” BV Police chief Dean Morgan said.
