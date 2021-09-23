Before heading out with friends off-road, stop by the Vendor Village on East Main Street for the 14erFest Backcountry Communication clinic on Friday, Sept. 24.
Communication plays a crucial role when roaming the backcountry.
Kevin Burden, director of training for Colorado 4x4 Rescue and Recovery, will cover differences in types of radios, such as ham radios and GMRS (General Mobile Radio Service). He will also touch on satellite communication, including SPOT and inReach services.
Information handouts will be provided to take home.
“Part of our mission for Colorado 4x4 Rescue and Recovery is to help the public understand what we use and how we use it among what is available to them,” Burden says, adding that the ultimate goal of the clinic is to “help people understand what is out there for mountain and backcountry communications.”
Colorado 4x4 Rescue and Recovery is a 501(c)(3) non-profit volunteer organization that coordinates with sheriff offices, local police, the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management and Search and Rescue teams to recover vehicles on 4x4 trails.
The clinic will take place at the Colorado 4×4 Rescue and Recovery booth in the Vendor Village from 5 to 6 p.m.
