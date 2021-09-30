Colorado 4x4 Rescue and Recovery representatives offered information not just on their volunteer group but also on backcountry communication tips in 14erFest’s Vendor Village.
Kevin Burden, director of training for the non-profit organization, explained that while radio communication options are limited in the high country, there are some good ones to choose from.
“If you want to, ham is kind of the best around here because of the repeater network between ColCon and Rocky Mountain Ham. Repeaters you can get almost anywhere,” he said. “Besides that, get an inReach or a SPOT GPS device. Then you can talk to anybody, anywhere, as long as you can see the sky.”
Burden added that Colorado 4x4 Rescue and Recovery often uses SPOT and inReach devices, especially when some SPOT models can be linked with cell phones. He went on to explain how he could use the device to send a simple message to his wife as well as his location on GPS.
Kristal Florquist, organization president, recommended doing research on the different and newer device models online and checking out YouTube videos listing the pros and cons of each kind of device.
According to Burden, when traveling deep in ravines or canyons, satellite devices are often more reliable. Garmin inReach devices usually have better coverage with their satellite more overhead as opposed to the SPOT satellite closer to the horizon.
Enjoying 14erFest with his wife, Chuck Green made a point to visit the different clinics to learn new tips when visiting the backcountry. Green and his wife live in Buena Vista 5 months out of the year and especially enjoy off-roading.
“Mainly, it looks like most of the people here in Chaffee County use ham radio rather than GMRS or CB. We usually go with several other people, and those people have GMRS and CB radios, so we’re okay staying together,” he said. “The satellite communication (Burden) was talking about, that would be a real good thing to have for any of these places. If we break down, we can always get a hold of somebody.”
While enjoying the fun to be had in the Colorado high country, Florquist and the rest of Colorado 4x4 Rescue and Recovery are happy to get out some education awareness.
“Occasionally if bad things happen, there are people here to help you out. That’s what we’re here to do. We enjoy the outdoors and we enjoy helping people,” Florquist said.
