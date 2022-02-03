Buena Vista favorites Trout Steak Revival are returning to the Ivy Ballroom at the Surf Hotel Feb. 11. Last heard and seen at the same venue in late 2019, the band has since released a new album and stripped back to a four-piece.
The new album, “The Light We Bring,” has some familiar elements in the tuneful vocal harmonies, instrumental interplay and rhythm lead passes and trades. It also features some new directions, such as an earthy growl on track two, “Arrows in the Dark.”
“That was Will on an overdriven dobro,” said banjo picker Travis McNamara. “We were really trying to experiment with new sounds and textures in the studio on our latest album.”
Having played the inaugural season at The Beach in 2012, the group is a decade into BV and Salida performances. McNamara couldn’t even count the number of gigs they’ve played in the valley.
“Man, 20? 30? We’ve lost track! We love Chaffee County,” he said. “We’ve played many Campout For The Causes, Vertex, many laps through the Lariat and Bluegrass on the Arkansas, the Elevation Beer Company’s birthday parties like five years in a row, above the Asian Palate, the Jailhouse. We shot our music video for ‘Brighter Every Day’ in the Meadows outside of Buena Vista, and had a bunch of townspeople be our extras.”
McNamara said in the meantime their chemistry has continued to deepen.
“One of the best parts about Trout Steak is that our music is constantly evolving onstage together,” he said. “We rarely try to play parts the same way twice.”
Open and organic arrangements allow the group members to express themselves and take turns leading the group through improvised musical journeys.
The lyrics on the new album play on themes rooted in Colorado life and universal human experience.
“Authenticity is an important part of all of our relationships, and I feel like that gets into our writing,” said McNamara. “We try to write from life, from our real experiences.”
