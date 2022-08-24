The 2022-2023 school year begins Thursday in Buena Vista.
“Our theme this year is BV schools pride, so we want all our families, our students, staff and the community as a whole to know about the school district and what’s going on. We feel that when people are well informed they will see how much value there is in our school district and be proud,” BVSD superintendent Lisa Yates said.
Avery-Parsons Elementary School will see some new hires joining the staff. Luke Connelly will be taking on the position of the new 3rd grade teacher. Isabell Stevens will be the new 4th grade teacher and Joe Loback as the new music teacher.
“Most of our staff is returning,” BVHS principal Liz Barnaby said. “Most of the teachers have been here for 5 or more years. The two teachers that did retire were here for 20 plus years.”
Two new teachers will be joining BV High School, Nancy Jirka as the biological science teacher and Travis Hall as the physics teacher.
“We can’t wait for our kids to get in the door. We’re planning some fun teacher trainings Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and our doors will be open Thursday to welcome kids back,” Barnaby said.
Yates said that this year the focus of the school is to create worthwhile experiences and a feeling of community within the schools.
“We might all have different interests or strengths but in the end the one thing we have in common is we are all BV schools,” Yates said. “I have so much excitement for this year. It feels like we can really attend to positive school culture and to high levels of learning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.