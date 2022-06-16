Participants rode hard in the 101st Collegiate Peaks Stampede Rodeo last weekend, delighting fans with a display of showmanship and skill.
The biggest award, however, didn’t involve sweat, dust and sore muscles. The rodeo itself was presented with the 2021 Intermediate Purse Rodeo of the Year award from the Colorado Pro Rodeo Association.
Rodeo committee president Jan Johnson explained the award was granted thanks to votes from competitors and from spectators, hailing the rodeo as the best in its category of that year. The award was presented to Johnson.
“We had a great weekend and a great turn out of spectators and competitors. We had a couple wind bursts but aside from that it was not to hot, not to cool, perfect weather for the event,” Johnson said. “I’m looking forward to next year’s 102nd rodeo.”
Mutton busting for younger competitors and junior steer riding opened the evening.
The younger competitors were tasked with holding onto the sheep as they were released from the pens.
The winner of the mutton busting was Buena Vista’s Gabbie Tucker, who won with 95 points, five points above the other competitors.
The junior steer riding winner was Buena Vistan Aiden Bashrem, who was able to meet the requirements of staying on the steer for the full 6 seconds compared to the other competitors.
Miss Rodeo 2022 Ashley Baller handed out rewards to the junior riders for winning and competing in each competition. Afterward she met with several fans and signed autographs for them.
“I love the rodeo, I honestly think this is all amazing,” Baller said.
Once the early starts for younger participants finished, the rodeo had the Rodeo Royalty preform a lap around the arena while carrying the American flag, flags of the rodeo’s sponsors and flags of the different branches of the military. After they had made their lap audiences and competitors showed respect to the country during a rendition of the National Anthem as the flag was raised.
Once the anthem was finished the night started off with the bareback riding competition of which only two competitors took part. It was after this that the junior steer riding and mutton busting was concluded.
After the young riders were presented with their awards, the second event was steer wrestling in which competitors leaped from their horse and tackled a young bull to the ground as quickly as possible. During this event one rider was forced to abort his run in order to avoid hitting the official rodeo photographer. The rider was given a second chance by the judges to perform again due to this mishap, upon which they were able to pull of the stunt with no problems.
The next few competitions were tie down roping, breakaway roping, saddle bronc, mixed team roping and open team roping.
The last two competitions were ladies barrel racing and bull riding. In ladies barrel racing competitors ran the track in a clover leaf pattern around a set of four barrels trying not to knock them over or run the pattern incorrectly.
“My horse did good but he slipped a bit in the dirt going around the barrels so it kept him from placing,” Sadie Shake, who competed in Sunday’s events, said.
The final event of Saturday night was bull-riding, a dangerous sport in which competitors must try to stay on top of a bucking bull while displaying a mix of control, style and spurring without touching the animal with their free hand. In this event only two competitors competed Saturday night, Monte Downware of Hartsel, and Joesph Quintana of Saguache.
The event continued into Sunday with continuations to all of Saturday’s competitions. No winner has been declared yet as the judges are still tallying scores but competitors can expect to receive them by Friday June 17.
Not among the competitors was Jase Staudt who was unable to compete due to being drawn out of the entry process. Staudt said it was an unfortunate circumstance but understood why it happened.
“I thought the rodeo went well, I do plan on going to more … rodeos over the summer as I’m trying to make the finals,” Shake said.
