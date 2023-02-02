Ark-Valley Humane Society received a $30,000 grant for veterinary expenses from the Ray Foundation.
“This substantial grant funding from Ray Foundation will support Ark-Valley Humane Society in providing life-saving veterinary services to hundreds of dogs and cats this year,” said AVHS Executive Director, Amber van Leuken. “We are excited to have this support so that we can continue to fight pet overpopulation through our spay and neuter efforts, while ensuring every animal in our care receives quality medical care, including vaccinations, diagnostics, medications and surgeries, prior to finding loving homes through adoption.”
In 2022, 293 shelter animals were spayed or neutered in the shelter’s care. This included 71 feline spays, 105 feline neuters, 52 canine spays, and 65 canine neuters. In addition to this, 17 animals received specialized medical surgeries including dental extractions and mass removals.
Additionally, 231 community pets received spay or neuter surgeries at low to no cost to the owners. Ninety-two cats, 31 pit bull and pit bull mixes, and eight other dog breeds belonging to low-income individuals were spayed or neutered. All of the pet owners were offered the option of having their pet receive a microchip and vaccinations at no additional cost to them. One hundred community cats went through our Trap-Neuter-Return program to help prevent unwanted litters being born to outdoor cats. All of these cats received appropriate vaccinations and a left ear tip (the universal sign for TNR).
This generous grant will help us continue to provide quality medical care to shelter animals and offer assistance to community pets. We are very thankful to the Ray Foundation.
For questions please contact Emy Luebbering at eluebbering@ark-valley.org
