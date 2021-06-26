Ark-Valley Humane Society is offering assistance for those who are experiencing behavior issues with their dog and need financial support to obtain dog training.
AVHS partners with positive reinforcement dog trainers to offer four individual training lessons for dogs. Participants must be Chaffee County residents.
“By providing this new pet retention program, we hope more dogs will be able to stay with the families who love them,” AVHS executive director Amber van Leuken said in a press release.
Anyone who needs financial assistance to afford behavior intervention training for their dog can apply at ark-valley.org/bit/
To find out more about all of the pet retention programs AVHS offers, visit ark-valley.org under the services tab.
