Greg and Ruth Phillips, Bob and Sarah McMahon, Cindy and Mike Newell and Judy Hamontre are challenging residents to help raise crucial funds for Ark-Valley Humane Society.
For every contribution that is donated in the month of August, the Phillips, McMahons, Newells and Hamontre will graciously double your gift to a maximum contribution of $15,500 from them. The goal is to raise $31,000 this month.
You can donate online at https://www.ark-valley.org/donate/ or send a check or cash to P.O. Box 1335, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
You can also stop in at 701 Gregg Drive in Buena Vista from 12-5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Formore information, contact Emy Luebbering at eluebbering@ark-valley.org
