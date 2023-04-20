Ark-Valley Humane Society held its Volunteer and Foster Appreciation Day April 16 for dozens of volunteers and fosters to enjoy some food, conversation, canine company and warm, sunny spring weather.
Nine awards were prepared for specific individuals. Before that, AVHS executive director Amber van Leuken gave a speech to the volunteers and fosters, saying, “We literally could not do it without you. There is no way that a staff of nine people could help over 1,800 animals through our services and programs without the help of our volunteers and our fosters.”
She reported that last year saw more than 1,500 hours of volunteer time in the shelter and 206 animals fostered. “That means that 45% of the animals adopted last year spent some amount of time in foster care,” she added.
The volunteers and fosters were invited to introduce themselves and share what they enjoyed most about working at AVHS.
There were many comments on being there simply for the animals and the joy they bring. There were others who included praise and appreciation for the organization and the people working under it.
Heather Mills, AVHS volunteer and foster coordinator, presented awards to the following people: Best Feline Friend for Delany Bennis, Purrfect Cat Cleaner for Junia Fitzgerald, Take a Lap (dog walker) for Phil Walko, Rookie of the Year (Volunteer) for Kathy Campitelli, Rookie of the Year (Foster) for Erin Pursche, Most Dedicated Foster for Amy Potts, Photographer of the Year for Kari Vanderburg and Volunteer of the Year 2022 for Jack Hawkins. Ann Carter, awarded with Helping Hands, was unable to attend.
“Everybody that comes here loves animals and really loves connecting as a team,” van Leuken said afterward. “It really feels that way. We all come here to get the work done to benefit the animals and there’s a common bond we all share. We don’t think of ourselves as a separate staff team and a separate volunteer group.
“When we’re all here working on any given day, we’re just getting the tasks done and doing what needs to get done in order to serve the animals in our community. Today, seeing everyone smiling and together and sharing their best volunteer moments, it feels like one big family that comes together all because we love animals.”
Pursche had moved to the area about a year ago and, looking for ways to give back to the community, started fostering animals in June. She also volunteers with search and rescue.
“I’ve fostered about 10 dogs last year,” she said. “It was a really rewarding experience … I have animals at home that are really great animals that like to play with other dogs and cats, so I have a great environment for that and I wanted to be able to use that to give back to the community and give back to the animals.
“I come here, they give me some of the troubled dogs and I take them home, work with them, my dog works with them, getting them comfortable with other people and animals,” she said. “That’s been kind of the draw for me. I feel like I can be useful in that aspect for the shelter.”
Working on a farm, Potts became very used to having many animals around. She has been volunteering with AVHS since she was 12. She would eventually become part of the staff there.
Now, she fosters animals, particularly orphaned babies, animals suffering from brain damage and other similar cases.
“I’ve just loved it,” she said. “It’s really fun to take a weird little critter and watch them learn how to be a dog or learn how to be a cat and learn how to get adopted and get a home. It’s very rewarding.”
New animals she brings home are able to learn from and socialize with the dogs, cats and kids already living there, becoming immersed immediately into the new home.
“I think everybody should do it because it gives you a whole new appreciation for any of the work that shelters do,” she adds. “It’s very rewarding and validating.”
While Hawkins was pleased to receive his award, he made it clear this was not his reason for volunteering at AVHS.
“I would have been just as happy without it,” he said. “My reward is helping this staff and helping these animals. I’m just glad they let me do it because I don’t know what I’d do if they didn’t.”
Hawkins has been volunteering at AVHS for 2 or 3 years and even adopted his pit bull Rex from there. Rex has become his own therapy dog, and part of the reason he volunteers is out of gratitude for the dog.
“I’m in the unique position to help and I feel the need to,” he said. “Regardless of any awards, it needs to be done. I’m all about supporting these people that support our community so much.”
“We have such a great group,” Mills said. “The people who are here today are some of the cream of the crop, but we also have so many more that just couldn’t come today. They’re just amazing people. It takes a special kind of person to serve their time, especially to not get paid. A lot of these people are super committed. They come every week and help us. It’s huge for the staff. We’re so grateful every day that a volunteer comes.”
Mills also laughed at how adamant the volunteers were about helping out with this appreciation celebration for them. “At first, they’re all like, ‘Well, what can we do to help?’ We’re like, ‘Nothing! That’s the point. We want to do something for you guys so you don’t have to do anything.’ It was really funny. That’s just the way they are.” In the end, the volunteers showed up early to help out anyway.
Van Leuken encourages anyone who is interested to become a volunteer or foster. People may fill out an application at their website, www.ark-valley.org and Mills will get in touch with them about how they’d like to get involved and how frequently they’ll be available.
Summer is their busiest season, and with the number of animals they see, they could always use an extra hand, they said.
