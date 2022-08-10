Ark-Valley Humane Society is teaming up with the Comanche Drive-In to bring the community a special showing of the Secret Life of Pets 2 Wednesday, Aug. 10.
All are welcome, including dogs. The Comanche Drive-In requests that all dogs remain on leash and be picked up after. You can pre-order your tickets now at https://www.ark-valley.org/drive-in
Adult tickets are $10 and children’s tickets (13 and under) are $5.
The show will start at dusk.
