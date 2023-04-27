High Country Bank’s Buena Vista Branch is featuring Ark-Valley Humane Society during this quarter, now until June 30.
All notary fees collected during the quarter will be donated to AVHS, along with money donated and raised by the employees of High Country Bank.
Thank you High Country Bank-BV for supporting the homeless animals of Ark-Valley Humane Society, Emy Luebbering said.
For questions, please contact Luebbering at eluebbering@ark-valley.org
