Ark-Valley Humane Society is hosting a Spring Fever Adoption Event from April 14-28.
“Springtime is a great time to adopt, with warmer weather encouraging us all to get outside on walks or hikes. What better way to do that than with a new furry friend?” said AVHS executive director, Amber van Leuken.
During this promotion all adult dogs (8 months and older) will have ‘Name your price’ adoption fees.
“If you’ve been thinking of adding a dog to your family, now is a great time to visit the shelter. We have many wonderful dogs looking for homes,” said AVHS operations manager, Johny Sandoval.
The shelter is open Monday through Saturday from 12-5 p.m. We recommend scheduling an appointment as some of our dogs are in foster homes. Call or text 719-395-2737 to schedule an appointment. All adoptable dogs can be viewed at www.ark-valley.org/adopt/dogs/
All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on their vaccinations before going home.
For questions, please contact Emy Luebbering at eluebbering@ark-valley.org
