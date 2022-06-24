Ark Valley Helping Hands is seeking volunteer assistance for its Summer Service Day on Saturday, July 30, from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
During this time frame, AVHH will work with local volunteers to tackle outdoor chores for about 20 AVHH member households across Chaffee County.
Volunteer opportunities include yard cleanup, weed removal, exterior window cleaning and touch-up painting.
Following the completion of services, AVHH will host a lunch from noon-1:30 p.m. in Salida. All volunteer and member event participants are invited to attend.
Further information about service assignments and the meeting and lunch location will be shared with event registrants.
For those who would like to volunteer, registration is required and available online at https://bit.ly/3NR5g5e. Registration closes at 11:30 p.m. on Monday, July 18.
Event-related questions can be submitted via phone or text to 719-530-1198 or by email to info@avhelpinghands.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.