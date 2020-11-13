A classroom at Avery-Parsons Elementary School, as well as a "targeted group of about 20 students" at Buena Vista Middle School were moved into quarantine Friday, according to a text alert to Buena Vista School District families Friday afternoon.
According to the alert, the students will be in remote learning through next week.
The rest of the student body at BV schools remain in-person.
