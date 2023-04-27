Have you been frustrated with high energy bills this year?
Has your money been leaking out the windows, cracks and unknown corners of your home or business?
One of the key first steps that any building owner can do to reduce their energy bills is to have a professional Energy Audit performed. After all, the best clean energy is the energy you never use!
Ark Valley Energy Future is sponsoring its second “tech-talk” and has invited Rob Rosengren, Chaffee County Energy Auditor, and Kasey Provorse from Energy Smart Colorado to help explain the Energy Audit process.
The presentation will take place via Google Meets at 12 p.m., Wednesday, May 3. To register, email tmolson8550@gmail.com with “AVEF Talk” in the subject line.
Registration is required but the on-line event is free.
Energy Smart Colorado will share its home and small business energy assessment program in Chaffee County. Energy Assessments provide information to increase the efficiency of your home or building, allowing individuals to take steps to create a more comfortable and affordable home or building as well as unlock potential rebates and tax credits.
Rob and Kasey will outline the energy audit process, including speaking with the customer about their concerns and lifestyle in their home, elements of the exterior inspection of the home as well as safety testing to test the air quality of homes and the equipment used to test for gas leaks, and will explain the blower door test and share infrared camera images with examples of common leakage points of homes in Chaffee.
Information on costs, rebates and credits will also be provided. There will be time available for questions and discussion.
The presentation will be recorded and be available on the Ark Valley Energy Future website, https://arkvalleyenergyfuture.org
Additional information about Energy Audits is available at https://energysmartcolorado.org/
