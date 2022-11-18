The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is launching a new website, www.colorado.gov/avalanche, to help backcountry travelers get current information on avalanche conditions in the Colorado mountains.
“We are very excited to launch a much-needed upgrade of our website, which will make it easier for users to access the avalanche information they need to be safe in the backcountry,” Ethan Greene, center director, said in a press release.
“On the new site, users can find their avalanche forecast using the same approach they use on other internet maps – simply click on the map or type in a place name. The new site also features dynamic forecast zones, which allow the CAIC to forecast for specific or broad regions based on current avalanche conditions.”
More people die in avalanches in Colorado than in any other state each year. Anyone traveling in backcountry areas of Colorado should check the CAIC’s avalanche forecast when they are planning their trip, Greene said. They can also find reports from other backcountry travelers, weather data and forecasts and education programs.
