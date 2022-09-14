The Autumn Run, formerly the Autumn Color Run, hosted by One Love Endurance will return to Buena Vista Sept. 17.
“We are looking forward to Sept. 17. We have nearly 200 half-marathon runners and about 80 runners for the 10K and 5K,” One Love Endurance co-director Jill Mayher said this week.
The event will feature three races, a 5k, a 10k and a half marathon The 5k and the 10k race will start at the bridge in McPhelemy Park and take runners west along Crossman Avenue/CR 350.
The 5k runners will then turn on to CR 330 before running to the finish line along CR 306 road to Cottonwood Pass). The 10k racers will take CR 361 before approaching CR 306 and heading to the finish line.
Half-marathon runners will be ferried to the Cottonwood Lake campgrounds, where they will walk the last mile to the starting line on CR 344.
The run will start at 9 a.m. and will take runners down CR 344 to CR 343, where they will turn left onto CR 340 and will be directed back onto CR 306 before reaching finish line.
The race will have aid stations set along the track for both the 10k race and the half-marathon, with the finish line for all three races being the bridge at Town Lake in McPhelemy Park.
“It’s been great to have such wonderful support from our Chaffee County businesses. Everyone we have spoken with seems thrilled that this run is coming back to BV,” One Love Endurance co-director Jason Mayher said.
Registration for the races will end Sept. 17. Awards will be handed out at noon, after all the racers have crossed the finish line.
“Rocky Mountain Engraving is creating our runner awards for the top three male and female finishers of each run,” Jill said.
Runners will also be given a generous gift bag. All racers will be given a free runner T-shirt with the Autumn Run logo and will receive a swag bag with items from the race’s sponsors. Half-marathon and 10k runners will receive an additional Hydrapak Collapsable reusable cup.
“Our runner swag bags are going to be filled with some great giveaways. We have samples from SporTea, GU Energy Gels, Squirrel Nut Butter and some more in the works. Also, our local business sponsors are providing some stickers, coupons and fun goodies,” Jason said.
“We would like to invite the public in BV to join us at McPhelemy Park and along the race courses to cheer on the runners. We would love to see as many locals run as possible,” Jill Mayher said.
