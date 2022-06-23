The 38th annual Autumn Color Run has changed its name to the Autumn Run after One Love Endurance has taken the reigns from the previous host.
One Love Endurance, which will be the new host for the run, decided to change the name so people wouldn’t think the race was a color run where chalk or paint is sprayed on contestants as they try to complete the marathon.
The run was originally named the Autumn Color Run due to the amazing colors and scenery of the mountains as the transition from summer to fall created a canvas of colorful leaves in the trees along the runs route.
“The Autumn Color Run, while the name was created due to the gorgeous colors of the leaves in autumn in BV, was created before the craze of the popular color runs where participants get colored chalk sprayed on them. We wanted to ensure our participants know that this is a beautiful run through the autumn leaves of BV instead,” One Love Endurance co-owner Jill Maher said.
The Autumn Color Run began in 1984 by Tom Liverman, who wanted to give back to the community and the organizations that supported it. He handed the race over to another host in 2010 who has then handed the race over to One Love Endurance.
The event consists of four different runs: The half marathon, the 10K run, the 5k run and the fun run.
The half marathon will start west of Buena Vista above Cottonwood Lake and finish in McPhelemy Park while the 10 and 5 kilometer runs will start and end in it.
Each run is open to all participants, with the fun run open to everyone young and old.
Upon finishing the races, runners and viewers will be treated to packaged food and beverages while a band performs and awards are handed out. The band has not been chosen for the event yet but will be announced as the event draws closer.
“We are eager to talk with business owners in the county about sponsorship opportunities,” Mayher said.
The Autumn Run will continue to benefit non-profit organizations like StarPoint, The Boys & Girls Club and elevateHER.
StarPoint provides comprehensive services to support children and adults with cognitive and physical challenges. The Boys & Girls Club provides a safe place for youth to spend time create meaningful relationships and grow in ways to positively influence their community. ElevateHER focuses on empowering girls thorough outdoor activity to foster self-worth and perseverance.
“I think it’s a really fun race, one that I’ve helped put on for several years now. It’s a great way to get out and meet people and support our community,” Autumn Run sponsorship director Candace Bryans said.
“We appreciate the support we are receiving from BV and Chaffee County. Jason and I love our BV community, and we want to ensure that everyone – locals and visitors – have a great experience,” Maher said.
The event will take place on Sept. 17.
For more information and to register for the run visit http://bvautumncolorrun.com
