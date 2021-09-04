Chaffee County Mentors is proud to present our August Match of the Month, Bill Hussey and Skylar Schodorf. Bill and Skylar have been matched since January 2021.
Bill and Skylar seem to have a taste for high adventure as they’ve gone zip lining at Captain Zipline and braved the Browns Canyon Aerial Park this summer.
On their relaxed days you might find them hanging out at Split Happens Bowling Center.
It has been a pleasure to watch this match grow over the past 7 months. To begin your adventure in mentoring, contact Kenny Wilcox at 719-221-0238 or at kwilcox@chaffeecounty.org
