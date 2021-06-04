Buena Vista police received a report of gunshots and a man threatening to kill another individual near CR 304 in the Midland Hill Trail area Thursday afternoon, resulting in a suspect being charged with attempted first degree murder.
According to a press release from Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze, responding officers found the victim, who had been shooting target practice, with injuries to his head and face. The victim said that the suspect, Thomas Labosky, 35, had inflicted the unprovoked injuries with a rock and a stick. The victim was also forced to remove all his clothing.
Spezze said he could not comment as to Labosky's state of mind, but did say that the attack was "unprovoked" and there were "underlying issues."
"The guy that did this — we got him. It's good to protect other people, but it's good to protect him, too. If he needs help, we'll get it for him," Spezze said.
Spezze also credited sergeants Jesse Cortese and William Plackner "for their excellent work in locating and apprehending the suspect."
Labosky fled the scene of the incident on the Midland Trail just prior to deputies' arrival. He was later apprehended near the Shields Gulch trailhead just west of CR 315, over 2 miles from the scene. A drone was utilized in the search and a canine unit was brought to the area.
“It was a coordinated effort with Buena Vista and Salida. It was a really good effort,” Spezze said.
The victim was transported by ambulance to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.
Labosky faces felony charges of attempted first degree murder and second degree assault, unlawful sexual contact, menacing, false imprisonment and a misdemeanor harassment charge. He is currently being held in Chaffee County Detention Facility.
