Stephanie Loper worked with two other event volunteers, Marilyn and John Bouldin, and AVHH board secretary Ben Eichel to help clean up debris. Winter Service Day is a part of our new signature event Seasonal Service, in which we will mobilize AVHH vetted volunteers and volunteers from the general public to help some of our members one Saturday each season in 2022. This signature event is brand new to AVHH, similar to past service days, but revised to be a seasonal outreach. AVHH serves older adults in Chaffee County and currently has 119 members and 107 regular volunteers.
Arkansas Valley Helping Hands Seasonal Service work day
- Special to The Times
