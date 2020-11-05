The Arkansas Valley Christian Mission will hold its annual Thanksgiving Market Outreach from 11 a.m.–1 p.m., Nov. 17, 18 and 20.
More than 100 mission families will select special items to use for their holiday feast.
The Mission asks for your help by making a monetary donation to help with the cost of certain items.
Monetary donations can be dropped off at the mission or mailed to PO Box 4646, Buena Vista, CO 81211. Turkeys or hams can be dropped off at the mission as well or call Steve at 970-390-1547 to arrange a time.
For questions, please call 719-395-2321.
