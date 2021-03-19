The Arkansas Valley Christian Mission will be hosting its annual Easter Market from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., March 26, 30 and 31.
Approximately 100 families and individuals will be able to pickup all the necessary items for an Easter Feast.
Contributions to the Mission can be dropped off at 122 Cottonwood Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. or mailed to PO Box 4646, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.