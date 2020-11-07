Brandon Chism conducts distanced singers of the Arkansas Valley Chamber Choir and Orchestra, in a Monday evening rehearsal of Antonio Vivaldi’s Gloria, which the group will perform, livestreamed from the sanctuary of ClearView Church on Dec. 11.
“The performing arts, that can be a place where people of significant differences can come together and not just tolerate each other, but really support each other and help us focus on what’s most important,” Chism told The Times last week. “If there was ever a time we needed a performance like this concert, I believe it’s now.”
The performance will be streamed live at www.clearviewcommunity.org at 7 p.m., Dec. 11.
There will be links on ClearView’s main page to take them to the live stream on YouTube. More information about the concert can also be found on their Facebook page by searching for @ArkValleyChamber.
Also on Nov. 14, music will fill the ClearView Sanctuary and stream into your home with a performance by the Alpine Orchestra.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.