The U.S. Drought Monitor report found that, as of Jan. 3, 40% of Colorado was no longer in drought conditions.
However, severe drought is still persistent across portions of the lower Arkansas Basin, and extreme drought continues in the southeast corner according to a report from the Arkansas River Watershed Collaborative.
Drought conditions as of Jan. 3, 2023, are much lower than on Jan. 4, 2022, and more of the state continues to leave abnormally dry conditions behind as snowfall continues.
Snowpack Telemetry sites for the Upper Arkansas Basin also show the snowpack levels to be near or above the median, but numbers drop off near the southern headwaters.
St. Elmo SNOTEL reports 127% of median for snow-water equivalent and Brumley, near Independence Pass, shows 93%.
Hayden Pass in the Sangre de Cristo Range shows only 49% of the median, and Buckskin Joe in South Park is at 62%.
Current snow-water equivalent levels parallel those seen in the past 2 years, sitting at a bit under 5 inches and comfortably within the 10th percentile.
Flows on the Arkansas River generally drop during the winter, and ice limits gauge effectiveness in the upper parts of the basin, including gauges near Leadville and Granite. Wellsville, near Salida, reports 270 CFS, and Cañon City is flowing at 322.
Water levels in the Pueblo Reservoir increased from 184,866 to 195,933 acre-feet during December, or 60.7% full for the largest Fry-Ark Project reservoir.
Turquoise Lake, at 64.9% full, fell 511 acre-feet to 83,941.2 in December, and Twin Lakes dropped from 114,014 acre-feet to 105,754 acre-feet, or 75% full.
The John Martin Reservoir, used to store water for the Winter Water Storage Program, jumped to 23,462 acre-feet at the end of December.
For more information about the Arkansas River Watershed Collaborative and to read river reports, visit www.arkcollaborative.org
U.S. Drought Monitor details can be found at droughtmonitor.unl.edu
