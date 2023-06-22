It was a generous effort for South Main Development Co. to invite the public to participate in the planning process for the future development of the Meadows.
I attended the Saturday session for the multi-day Charrette; the Ivy Ballroom was nearly full with interested locals, several of whom live adjacent to the Meadows.
It was fun to share ideas and hear from fellow locals. It struck me that this must be the slowest and most expensive way to draft a plan for development.
It would be much faster and less expensive for the Seblys to work directly with their design team without getting input from the public.
I commend Jed for the extraordinary effort, time, and resources he put into including the neighbors and public into the planning process.
Mark Krasnow
Buena Vista
EDITOR’S NOTE: This missive was submitted May 22, shortly after the last Letters page was printed.
