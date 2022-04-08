El Pomar Foundation and the Center for Creative Leadership will be partnering to run the Nonprofit Executive Leadership Program 4.0.
The customized leadership development program Aug. 23-26, facilitated by world-class Center for Creative Leadership faculty helps leaders in the nonprofit sector to produce better results, maintain and sustain healthy relationships and effectively manage and lead their organizations.
This year’s NELP 4.0 course is open to nonprofit CEOs and executive directors from any region of the state with 5 or more years of experience and operating budgets of more than $750,000.
Over the course of the 4-day program hosted at Center for Creative Leadership’s Colorado Springs campus, participants will engage in facilitated sessions, small group work, challenging exercises and receive feedback from 360 degree assessments designed to support their development as leaders for their organizations and communities.
Areas of focus include confidential one-on-one coaching; resiliency; identifying development goals and strategies; establishing relationships with peers who can become long-term learning partners and gaining insight into personality preferences and leadership styles.
The application for NELP 4.0 closes on May 31. Financial support from El Pomar Foundation to operate the program allows nonprofit executives to participate in this exemplary experience at a tuition rate that is a small portion of the actual cost. The program fee is just $900 plus travel, lodging and some meals.
More information on the application process can be found at elpomar.org/nelp, as well as testimonials from former participations and details on the companion program, NELP 2.5, aimed at nonprofit CEOs and executive directors of smaller organizations.
About NELP
El Pomar Nonprofit Executive Leadership Program trains nonprofit CEOs and executive directors to effectively manage and lead extraordinary nonprofit organizations.
It is a customized leadership development program offered to Colorado nonprofits through two unique programs: NELP 4.0 and NELP 2.5. NELP helps leaders in the nonprofit sector to produce better results, maintain and sustain healthy relationships, and grow their organizations.
NELP 4.0 serves larger nonprofits with budgets over $750,000 through a four-day conference. NELP 2.5 supports leaders of smaller nonprofits with budgets under $750,000 over the course of two-and-a-half-days. Each is offered in alternating years.
About El Pomar Foundation
El Pomar Foundation is one of the largest and oldest private foundations in Colorado. El Pomar contributes approximately $25 million annually through grants to support Colorado nonprofit organizations involved in health, human services, education, arts and humanities and civic and community initiatives, as well as community stewardship and leadership development programs. Spencer and Julie Penrose founded El Pomar in 1937 with the mission to enhance, encourage and promote the current and future well-being of the people of Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.