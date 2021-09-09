Courtesy photo Come to the Turner Farm and celebrate Applefest from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., this Saturday. Tour the house, barn, garage, homestead cabin and mother-in-law house. Try apple pie from the Turner Farm trees, wealthy and transparent apples. This Buena Vista Heritage photo was taken a number of years ago of four siblings from the Turner family. They are now all deceased. From left, Doris, Virginia, Bonny and Al.