The crowd at the annual Habitat for Humanity Macaroni and Cheese Bake-off Thursday at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort was smaller this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but appetites were as large as ever.
Organizer Angela Wallace said they had to limit the number of tickets to 165, including the bakers, which is roughly half the usual number.
Donors for the event were generous, however, and the event raised about $14,000 for the nonprofit organization that provides homes for people in need. This year’s recipient will be the Brandon Martin family.
Ticket holders were able to sample the bakers’ offerings and vote on their favorites. Winners received gift cards as prizes.
Winner in the restaurant category was Susan Rivale of Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort with her Tira-mac-sue dessert dish, made with coffee-flavored macaroni in a honey-infused mascarpone and cream cheese filling on a chocolate cookie crust, topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of Dutch chocolate.
Janine Giles of Granny’s Just Desserts took second and Simon Pham of Elkhorn Pizzeria won third place.
In the individual category Katie Wilson took first-place honors. Second place went to Robert Barron and Jeannie Watts won third place.
Door prizes were won by Allie Stevens, Stewart Smith and Tom Giles.
A silent online auction was also held to raise money for the event.
