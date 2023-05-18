Don your gloves and grab your bags for the annual community Clean Up Green Up, when volunteers clean the banks along the waterways of the Arkansas River from Granite to Cañon City.
In Salida and Buena Vista the event starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Colorado Public Lands Day.
The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association and Colorado Parks and Wildlife – Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area are partners for the event.
Preregister at https://bit.ly/CleanUpGreenUp2023 or sign up at the AHRA Visitors Center, 307 W. Sackett Ave. in Salida, or the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St.
Volunteer check-in is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Trash bags for the event are provided by American Rivers.
Clean Up Green Up trash drop-offs and volunteer picnics are at the South Arkansas Neighborhood open space on CR 104 and at the Buena Vista Community Center.
Trash drop-off starts at 10 a.m. and goes through 2 p.m. Volunteer picnic is from noon to 1 p.m.
Also, AHRA will pick up bags left behind entry signs in the park.
In past years anywhere between 250 and 300 volunteers have filled a 30-yard dumpster.
Although Clean Up Green Up efforts concentrate on areas along the Arkansas River, the event takes place anywhere in the watershed, Jessica Downing, GARNA rec adopter coordinator, said.
Many groups help, Downing said, “from local rafting companies, boating clubs, real estate offices … this year we have HomeSmart Real Estate and Pikes Peak River Runners Club signed up so far as groups.”
Other areas volunteers will be concentrating on include the Fourmile Area and the Burmac area.
The reason for Clean Up Green Up is to keep the state park tidy, but also to protect the watershed from pollution.
“We get the banks cleaned up to prevent it (trash) from getting into the river,” Downing said. “We do it in May so that we can get it all cleaned up before high water” in June, she said.
Volunteers will meet at the check-in locations or go directly to their desired cleanup spots.
In addition to the obvious picking up trash along the river, Clean Up Green Up has a social aspect.
The watershed is a shared interest from many groups.
Downing said people love the idea of picking up trash – “it’s not all that exciting but this is a great way to get people together to clean up the waterways,” she said.
The event is sponsored by Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited, American Rivers, city of Salida, town of Buena Vista, Chaffee County Waste and Salida-area Parks, Open-space and Trails.
