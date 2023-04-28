Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation is now accepting applications for the Annie Little Memorial Scholarship.
This $2,500 scholarship is available to a Buena Vista High School graduate who has attended one or more years in an accredited post high school institution. Applicants must currently be enrolled in a course or courses leading to a degree or diploma in the healthcare field. Previous applicants meeting eligibility requirements may apply each year.
The application deadline is Monday, June 12, 2023. To download the guidelines and application, go to hrrmc.com/scholarships
Applications can be e-mailed to HRRMC Foundation Director Lezlie Burkley at lezlie.burkley@hrrmc.net, or mailed directly to the HRRMC Foundation Annie Little Scholarship Selection Committee, P.O. Box 429, Salida, CO 81201.
For more information, or to request an application, call the HRRMC Foundation office at (719) 530-2218.
