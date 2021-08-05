In celebrating local and Western history, Gold Rush Days once again featured the First Colorado Volunteers and their Civil War encampment. Joining them for her own reenactment was Susan Hillring from the Front Range, sharing the inspirational story of Louisa Hawkins Canby, the woman known as the Angel of Santa Fe.
Hillring’s presentation covered the lives of Canby and her husband, Union General Edward Richard Sprigg Canby, and their impacts during the Civil War, Louisa’s in particular.
Mrs. Canby took pity on wounded, starving and freezing Confederate soldiers in the Santa Fe area, and she opened her home as a hospital to soldiers in need.
Citizens objected to her aiding the enemy, to which she replied, “Whether friend or foe, the wounded must be cared for. They are sons of some dear mother.”
Though Canby wasn’t even from New Mexico, she still adopted the Santa Fe area as her own while living there, Hillring explains.
“It was just all those efforts and the fact that she talked to the other officers, she kind of tried to protect her city,” Hillring says. “She saw that the soldiers needed to be cared for and she did something about it. She saw that the Confederate soldiers were starving and cold and wounded and she did something about it. She was an amazing woman. I was honored that he would ask me to do this.”
Hillring had been asked to give this presentation by local member of FCV Frank Campbell, and she says she was honored to do it. She hopes to practice and get better at telling the story.
“A good friend made this dress for me,” she said about her clothing after the presentation. “This is actually a period-correct hoop which is actually an elliptical … It has the extra sleeves, the sleeves are separate from the dress which actually gives you a little air underneath which is very helpful.”
She explains that skirts started to be pulled back to protect women from equipment, fires and other work hazards. Women working in camps, for example, wore clothing better designed for that kind of environment, fewer hoops and more petticoats.
Hillring and her husband, 1st Sergeant Sven Hillring, have been part of bringing Civil War history to Gold Rush Days through the FCV for several years and they love it.
“It’s such a special town. We love being in Buena Vista,” she says.
