The reason for the season has always been the same,
It’s the birth of Christ, our Savior. What a beautiful name!
He was born of noble people for all the world to see,
Born of a virgin in a manger, He came to save both you and me!
We celebrate His birth every year each December,
Giving God the glory for sending Jesus so we remember.
We honor His birth, we give glory to God for this day,
As we celebrate His birthday each in their own way.
We sing carols, we attend church and give Him His worth,
Our houses are festively lit with lights at His coming birth.
We are joyful at His birthday every year as we show happiness,
Singing Happy Birthday, Jesus, to show our gratefulness.
Celebrate Christmas with a joyful noise once again,
Remembering His birth, praying, and saying ‘Amen’.
Linda Andersen
December, 2022
