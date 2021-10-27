American Legion Post 55 in Buena Vista announced in a press release that Friday night, Oct. 29, will be the last night for bingo at the post.
“We have not been having enough players and have been losing money on most Fridays,” the release stated.
“We will not be having enough members to help run the games, because some are moving, and others are going south for the winter. We know all the people who play with us love to play and socialize with their friends, but with the shortage of players and help it does not make it possible to keep it going.”
Ongoing issues will be resolved prior to ceasing operations.
If the two progressive jackpots are not won, they will go to the first players that get the blackouts, so those games can be ended.
“The Legion will keep its bingo license and we may be able, in the spring of next year, to have fundraisers for some of the non-profits in the area, if they want to try that,” the release stated.
“We have had a good time running the games and seeing all our regular and loyal players over the many years almost every Friday night. Please pass the word to all you know that might not read this and thank you for the many years of dedicated play.”
The Legion will remain up and running as an active post and keep looking for new veterans to join us.
“I know there are a lot of veterans in the area young and old and now, any veteran honorably discharged, can join the Legion,” said Post 55 Commander Darryl Atherton.
New members would allow the post to “keep doing the things we do like the Memorial Day service at the cemetery, putting flags on the veterans graves, the biggest and most important one, preforming the military honors for our departed brothers and sisters, leading the Fourth of July parade, doing the fireworks show, posting color at Applefest, hosting Veterans Day breakfasts, helping Homelake Veterans Home in Monta Vista and many other things,” Atherton noted.
