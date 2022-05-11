On paper, it might appear Buena Vista had one of its worst performances of the year May 6 at the Pueblo Twilight.
Just four podium finishes and nine Top 10s among both squads combined. Was the team sick?
Zaila Smith finished twelfth. Wait ... What? Did they make her run backwards? Or in leg irons?
Nope. In fact, it wasn’t a bad day at all for the Demon track teams.
“We had amazing races and field events with nearly every athlete PRing or at least a season best,” coach Adam Fuller said. “We had amazing competition at both the Cañon City meet for our JV runners and the Pueblo Twilight meet for our varsity runners.”
The reason they went?
“It was a fast field of competition and the Demons love to compete and be pushed,” Fuller said. “The way that the state rankings work, our goal for the varsity athletes to make it into that top 18 spots for their events to quality for the state championships. If state was tomorrow we would be taking 18 athletes.”
The 4X800 relay – Mallory Salazar, Molly McMurry, Ella Coats and Smith – posted a runner-up finish in 10 minutes, 48.53 seconds. Pine Creek won in 10:04.27.
Smith had the second best finish for the Lady Demons, taking 12th in the 3,200 in 11:58.54.
Brennan Pratt and Chandler Smethers led the Demons, Pratt taking fifth in the triple jump at 41 feet, 2.5 inches an Smether seventh with 39-10.
Smethers was fifth in the long jump at 19-11.5 and Pratt 11th with 18-5.75. Sam Dylan was sixth in the high jump at 5-9.
Buena Vista heads back to Pueblo Friday.
“We are headed to Pueblo West for a race under the lights to solidify some more spots (for state),” Fuller said. “We are excited for what we call championship season and these athletes and coaches have been putting in the work to get ready to run fast when it matters most.”
